Matthieu Blazy chooses New York for his first Métiers d’art show at Chanel

Chanel has announced the location of its next Métiers d’Art 2025/26 show. Matthieu Blazy, the brand’s new creative director, has chosen New York City for his first show dedicated to the house’s artisanal excellence under his direction.

Chanel’s Métiers d’Art 2025/26 show will take place on December 2, 2025. In a press release, the house noted that this choice “extends the history that has united Chanel with New York since the 1930s, from Gabrielle Chanel’s first trips across the Atlantic to the Paris-New York Métiers d’Art collection show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2018.”

“I am delighted that Blazy has chosen New York for his first Métiers d’Art show,” said Bruno Pavlovsky, president of fashion activities at Chanel. “He will resonate the creative energy of the city he knows so well with the exceptional savoir-faire of the house.”

Blazy spent several years in New York during his collaboration with Calvin Klein, as part of his role within the creative team led by Raf Simons, from 2016 to 2019.

The precise location of the show has not yet been revealed.