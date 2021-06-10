Matty Bovan wins 2021 Woolmark Prize and Karl Lagerfeld Award for Innovation

The International Woolmark Prize 2021, a prize that celebrates fashion talents working with Merino wool, has been awarded to British designer Matty Bovan.

In what was a double win for the night, Bovan also won The Karl Lagerfeld Award for Innovation, an award introduced in 2019 in honour of the late iconic fashion designer and International Woolmark Prize alumnus.

Bovan beat five other top designers to win the Woolmark Prize: Bethany Williams from the UK, Casablanca from France, Kenneth Ize from Nigeria, Lecavalier from Canada and Thebe Magugu from South Africa.

Designers this year were tasked with creating and presenting a Merino wool collection - under the theme “less is more” - to highlight transparency throughout the supply chain with NFC technology from partner Blue Bite and a Common Objective sustainability roadmap.

It was decided by a judging panel of fashion heavyweights, including Carine Roitfeld, Ib Kamara, Shaway Yeh, Sinéad Burke, Tasha Liu, Thom Browne, Tim Blanks and Julie Davies.

This is just the second time in the award’s modern iteration that one designer has grabbed the two major prizes.

Judges praised Bovan for his technically advanced jacquard weave designs, intricate designs, advanced understanding of both knit and weave techniques, strong colour combinations and sustainable approach to local sourcing and production.

“Matty is truly and authentically creative, proving and representing that everything starts from pure creativity,” said US fashion designer and Woolmark judge Thom Browne in a release.

“He is also true to himself as a creative, a true individual and true individuals are the best leaders. For me, there is nothing more inspiring than young artists who are unique and true to themselves.”