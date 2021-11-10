Maurices partners with Operation Gratitude to expand commitment to military members

Maurices has announced its partnership with Operation Gratitude in support of military members.

Operation Gratitude is a non-profit focused on supporting the military, veterans and first responders. On November 30, Maurices will begin selling limited edition Americana t-shirts online and in stores for 10 dollars, with 100 percent of the net proceeds going to Operation Gratitude.

“The mission of Operation Gratitude is to honor the service of our military and first responders by creating opportunities for Americans to express gratitude. We are proud to partner with Maurices as we send these care packages in honour of our service members and first responders,” said CEO of Operation Gratitude, Maj. Gen. James Johnson.

The brand will also launch a social share campaign in honour of Giving Tuesday, a day when people are encouraged to give back. For every social share from Maurices official page on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, the brand will donate one dollar to Operation Gratitude, up to 10,000 dollars.

Maurices, which focuses on offering size inclusive clothing with over 900 stores in the US and Canada, also offers a year-round 10 percent discount in store and online to active and retired military members and their families.

“We are deeply committed to the military and appreciate the brave servicewomen and servicemen in our country,” said Laura Sieger, chief marketing officer at Maurices. “We recognise and value the immense contribution military members make.”

The partnership will officially begin on November 11.