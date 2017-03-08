Max Fashion to select aspirants for 'Max Emerging Star'

Fashion brand Max has launched a platform for aspiring actors, dancers and fashion enthusiasts. Max Emerging Star will reach out to talent in Tier II cities. Auditions for the contest will be held in four cities – Vadodara, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneshwar and Lucknow. Contestants will be judged by a jury and the city winners will undergo a final selection round in Mumbai.

The jury for the final selection round includes actor Anupam Kher, actor and model Marc Robinson and dance guru Terence Lewis. Participants should be Indian nationals, between 18 and 24 years of age, single, and have a minimum height of five feet five inches for women and five feet ten inches for males.

Winners of the contest in each city will receive a cash prize of Rs 40,000, get featured on hoardings in their respective cities and get a chance to be groomed by Robinson. The national winners – Mr and Miss Max Emerging Star -- will get a three-month acting course at Kher’s Actor Prepares – a school for the actors -- and a one-month dance course at Lewis’ training institute.

Launched in 2004, Max Fashion is presently operating a chain of 190 stores in 75 cities. Max has added 40 new stores so far in the current fiscal and has plans to open 40 more next fiscal.