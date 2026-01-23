Max Mara Art Prize for Women expands global reach with nomadic format

The Max Mara Art Prize for Women is entering a new international phase, with the long-running award set to become nomadic and travel to a different country for each future edition. The tenth edition (2025–2027) will partner with Museum MACAN in Jakarta, marking the prize’s first collaboration in Southeast Asia.

Curated by Cecilia Alemani, Director and Chief Curator of High Line Art in New York, the new format expands the prize’s geographic scope while maintaining its core mission of supporting emerging and mid-career artists who identify as women. Alemani will work with local institutions worldwide to select host countries and juries for each edition.

Founded in 2005 by Max Mara in collaboration with Collezione Maramotti, the prize concludes its long-standing partnership with London’s Whitechapel Gallery after two decades. The initiative continues to offer winners a six-month residency in Italy, culminating in solo exhibitions at the partner institution and at Collezione Maramotti.

Max Mara said the shift reflects a commitment to cultural exchange, gender equity and expanding global dialogue within contemporary art.