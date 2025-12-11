MAXXAM and Graduate Fashion Foundation launch second student design competition

MAXXAM has renewed its partnership with the Graduate Fashion Foundation (GFF) for the second edition of their national student design competition, following the strong response to last year’s inaugural programme. The 2025/26 competition invites fashion students from GFF member universities in the UK and abroad to create a womenswear S/S 2027 capsule collection using MAXXAM’s signature seamless, four-way stretch textiles.

This year's brief emphasises interchangeable athleisure- and swimwear-inspired pieces, encouraging entrants to explore new stripe patterns, jacquards, surface effects and sustainable design approaches aligned with MAXXAM’s low-waste manufacturing and shift toward bio-based fibres.

Rosemary Moore, founder of MAXXAM and inventor of the original crinkle fabric, said in a press release that she looks forward to again supporting students creatively and through manufacturing insight. MAXXAM, first launched in the 1980s, is known for its body-inclusive fit and cultural impact, with its textiles featured on runways and housed in the Victoria & Albert Museum.

Three finalists will collaborate with MAXXAM and UK manufacturing partners to produce one full look each, which will be showcased at Graduate Fashion Week 2026. One winner will be selected during the Gala Show on 18 June 2026, receiving a trophy, 250 pound prize and additional industry mentoring, with potential for future commercial development.

Students are invited to share their progress on social media using #MaxxamXGFW.