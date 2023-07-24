Maybelline introduces virtual make-up in Microsoft Teams

Cosmetics brand Maybelline New York has launched its first-ever virtual make-up looks, created in collaboration with technology giant Microsoft to offer “a new way to get ready for video calls".

The Maybelline Beauty App in Microsoft Teams allows users to adjust their personal style within a Teams meeting. Users can choose from 12 make-up looks with a “simple click” to complement their own look.

The virtual make-up is powered by Modiface AI and developed in collaboration with the Geena Davis Institute to ensure representation of a broad and diverse population, explains Maybelline, and aims to offer a “low-barrier way to try out different styles with the goal of democratizing makeup and empowering people with self-confidence, especially at work”.

risha Ayyagari, global brand president of Maybelline New York, said in a statement: "Maybelline's mission is to give everyone self-confidence to express their beauty. Whether you are working in-person or virtually, feeling good about yourself can help put your best foot forward.

"That's why we partnered with Microsoft Teams to develop virtual make-up looks – now even on the busiest day, you can put make-up on with just a click. We hope we make people's lives a little easier."

Nicole Herskowitz, vice president of Microsoft Teams, added: "At Microsoft, empowering people through technology is at the core of what we do. The new Maybelline Beauty App in Microsoft Teams is a great example of how, together with our partners, we are giving people more ways to express themselves in hybrid work environments using the power of AI."