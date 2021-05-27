Megan Key Campos and Nick Lucio launch footwear brand Oncept

Oncept, the brainchild of Megan Key Campos and Nick Lucio has launched in New York City.

The duo were previously co-workers and have a combined experience of more than 40 years in footwear design.

Oncept has created a new vision of the perfect EDIT. The collection will feature five styles each season and will incorporate thoughtful production and attention to detail.

According to the footwear brands website, Oncept is “a testimony to pair down, focus on better things and simplify life in a new emerging world.”

Oncept is also considering the environment when it comes to packaging - all shoes are shipped without the use of tissue or plastic materials inside the box. Instead, the brand uses a box made from recycled packaging, and the shoes are placed in a reusable organic tote.

The current footwear range includes sandals and sneakers in a palette of botanical hues and neturels. The shoes are available online at Oncept and are priced between 250 dollars and 300 dollars.