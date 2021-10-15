Megan Thee Stallion hops on fast food merchandise trend with Popeyes collab

Grammy award-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion has revealed an extensive collaboration with fast-food chain Popeyes, seeing the artist release a range of merchandise that complements new collaborative special additions to the restaurant’s menu.

Thee Heat, the first selection of the Popeyes x Megan Thee Stallion merchandise collection, will be launched in three exclusive drops through an official website for the collaboration. Pieces include a bikini with a fire printed top, a cropped t-shirt and a long-sleeve tee, with each item displaying prints related to the upcoming ‘Hottie Sauce’ release.

“Popeyes one-of-a-kind partnership with Megan Thee Stallion goes well beyond the average marketing collaboration,” said Sami Siddiqui, president of Popeyes Americas, in a statement. “We are unifying two pop culture icons, and Megan’s innovative, creative and entrepreneurial vision is at the core of everything we’re doing.

Image: Popeyes x Megan Thee Stallion

“For the first time ever, we are changing our famous Chicken Sandwich to add a sauce that was custom-made with and for Megan. We are launching three new lines of merchandise designed by Megan to capture her one-of-a-kind style. And, more than that, we are thrilled to welcome Megan to the Popeyes franchisee family and look forward to working closely with her over many years as she begins her journey as a restaurateur.”

Fast-food and fashion

The fast-food collaboration trend has been consistent among celebrities as a fairly new kind of endorsement for the food industry. Viral TikToks last year saw teens exploring various ways of ordering Travis Scott’s McDonald’s meal, while other locations nabbed the likes of Miley Cyrus and Shawn Mendes for speciality products. Alongside the star-inspired creations, many collaborations saw further expansions in the form of merchandise collections.

Following the success of Charli D’Amelio’s Dunkin’ Donuts cold brew, the chain launched a range of complementary merch, including a onesie and scrunchie set. McDonald’s, a regular in the collaboration domain, released a range of Saweetie Meal merchandise that highlighted the singer’s personal interests.

Image: Dunkin' Donuts x Charli D'Amelio

K-pop stars BTS have also teamed up for a meal with the popular fast-food chain, inspiring the creation of a viral sneaker design by artist Josiah Chua, constructed with a chicken nugget holder and on-hand sauce packet. Though not officially a part of the partnership, the shoe design caught the attention of many fans who aspired to get their hands on the alternative footwear.

Megan Thee Stallion has taken this partnership one step further, however, now becoming the owner of a Popeyes franchise. The deal goes alongside her creation of a speciality sauce introduced to the Popeyes menu, as well as a new variation of Popeyes’ chicken sandwich, the cause of another viral online trend two years ago.

The star said on the collaboration: “I’m appreciative of Popeyes commitment to empowering Black women and look forward to opening Popeyes Restaurants. Teaming up with Popeyes is such a milestone in my journey and evolution as an entrepreneur. I’ve always been a fan of the Popeyes brand and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to join the brand and help create the new Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce for their line-up”

Additionally, Popeyes and Megan will be making a substantial donation to nonprofit Housten Random Acts of Kindness, supporting its efforts in promoting the welfare of others in Megan’s home city, Houston.