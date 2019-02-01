Men's Fall Winter 2019-20 Key Silhouettes on the Catwalks

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a first look at the latest menswear silhouettes emerging for the Fall/Winter 2019-20 season.

Trendstop's menswear experts bring you the essential silhouettes from a host of top designers, that will be informing the future of the men's apparel market. These key shapes and constructions will be crucial for your next collection and our comprehensive, global catwalk coverage and accompanying trend galleries evaluate each trend's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week, FashionUnited readers get an exclusive look at three menswear silhouette directions influencing the Fall/Winter 2019-20 season and beyond. Casual outerwear and classic sports silhouettes get a formal upgrade through considered construction in Refined Sports Shapes and Formal Padded Tech.

Staggered Layering reinvents a seasonal styling staple, playing with length and line to introduce new forms to the menswear wardrobe.

Refined Sports Shapes

Tracksuits, joggers and zipper sweatshirts are refined for Fall Winter 2019-20 with slimmed down proportions and contemporised lines. Classic athleisure shapes are reworked with luxurious yet technical material choices to give a sophisticated flow and movement to performance pieces.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Dior Homme, Chalayan, Chorustyle, all Fall/Winter 2019-20

Formal Padded Tech

Padded and puffer shapes move away from their casual and streetwear origins into the formalwear arena. Trench coats and wide leg pants are softened with padding effects and subtle technical elements while quilted outerwear takes on a cleaner look with cocooning forms and pared-back, performance-led styling.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Dries Van Noten, A Cold Wall, Ermenegildo Zegna, all Fall/Winter 2019-20

Staggered Layering

A key element for Fall/Winter dressing, layered looks are updated for the new season. Mixed length hemlines create a staggered effect, amplifying and adding fresh interest to head-to-toe single colours. Longline pieces are worn under short jackets and vice-versa, with loose fits and wide proportions bringing a new fluidity to tailoring.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Craig Green, Louis Vuitton, Jil Sander, all Fall/Winter 2019-20

