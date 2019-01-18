Men's Fashion Week Fall Winter 2019-20

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a first look at the emerging trends fresh from the Fall/Winter 2019-20 Men's Fashion Weeks.

Trendstop's catwalk experts bring you key colour, print and theme ideas emerging from the European Men's Fashion Week events. From London, Milan and Paris three essential runway looks from influential designers will provide the inspiration for your next collection. Our comprehensive, global catwalk coverage and accompanying trend galleries evaluate each trend's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week, FashionUnited readers get an exclusive look at three directions informing menswear collections into the Fall/Winter 2019-20 season and beyond. Colours fuse organic tints and colder tones for a fresh take on core shades in Earthy Industrial Tones while Cosy Comforts sees indoor cosiness goes outdoor as staple pieces are given a comforting twist. Tie-Dye Diffusions takes a more refined approach to tie-dye effects with subtle watery diffusions.

Colour - Earthy Industrial Tones

Core shades of grey and brown are given a cooler cast for Fall Winter 2019-20. Applied to technical fabrications and sheen finishes, these cold tones lend an industrial edge to the classic utilitarian palette. Greenish tints produce a contrasting organic influence.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Feng Chen Wang, Private Policy, A Cold Wall, all Fall/Winter 2019-20

Print - Tie-Dye Diffusions

Tie-dye is softened through water bleed effects, diffusing formally bold patternation into a more muted, wearable option. A "repeat pattern" approach, focusses on considered placement rather than the classic all-over pattern look.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Feng Chen Weng, Les Hommes, Liam Hodges, all Fall/Winter 2019-20

Theme - Cosy Comforts

Developing from the previous season's rustic themes, tactile textures bring a comfort element to apparel and lend a cosy indoorwear appeal to functional everyday pieces. Oversized silhouettes and layering cocoon the body, providing protection from the winter weather.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Sunnei, Fumito Ganruy, OAMC, all Fall/Winter 2019-20

Exclusive Offer: Fall Winter 2019 Men's Fashion Week Trends Live

FashionUnited readers are invited to join our Trendstop Live Session online on the January 24th at 4.00pm GMT/11.00am EST. The topic we will be discussing is 'Fall Winter 2019 Men's Fashion Week Trends', presented by Trendstop CEO Jaana.

Register here to receive the session link by email. Enjoy the session!

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.