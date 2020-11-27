Men's footwear trends for Spring/Summer 2021

Men’s footwear design taps into the essential themes of the season, fusing them together to create styles that echo ‘new normal’ consumer mindsets. Best-selling styles are also reinvigorated, extending the trend lifespan and broadening their appeal via fresh and exciting updates and reinterpretations. Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers the key footwear trends from the Men’s Spring Summer 2021 international Fashion Weeks.

Handcrafted Eco Constructions

Incorporating two of the key overarching themes of the season, footwear constructions seamlessly blend artisanal techniques with eco-conscious fabrications. Raw state natural materials and yarns are interlaced, knotted and embroidered, showing how sustainable materials can be elevated through handcrafting.

The Streamlined Ethnic Slipper

Taking inspiration from international cultures, slipper cuts fuse work-from-home comfort with traditional global footwear. Soft babouche-like styles with and backless slip-ons come with woven uppers, rope or stitchdown leather soles. Single colour suede options with minimal detailing capture the softness of the look from a more formal perspective.

The Sculpted & Layered Chunky Sole

The chunky sole trend evolves with sculptural, layered units and flared, curved or undercut heels. Additional interest is added with intricate mouldings and vibrant colour inserts whilst sole constructions are echoed in layered, panelled uppers and complementary trims.

