Men’s denim FW26 highlights: Dior Homme, Juun J, DSquared2 and more

In the history of men’s runway fashion, denim has never held greater significance. This was clearly evident for Fall/Winter 2026. The variety of silhouettes, washes, surface interest and other detailing was enough to pique any store buyer’s interest. Here are the highlights from the men’s collections.

Credits: Juun J m clp F26 099 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Jean shapes ran the gamut this season. Juun J delivered them extra-extra wide thanks to side panels; narrowing at the ankle created a balloon effect.

Credits: Chavarria m F26 042 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Credits: Nahmias m F26 002 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Other brands went ‘back to basics’ this season with classic straight legs, often styled with leather jackets as seen at Willy Chavarria or with sweaters.

Credits: Dior Homme FW26 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Jonathan Anderson opened his show for Dior Homme with a trio of straight legged jeans in a stone washed blue, bright white and distressed grey.

Credits: Auralee m clp F26 108 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Credits: Egonlab m clp F26 057 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Like Anderson, several other brands, including Auralee and Egonlab, showed jeans in a vintage acid wash, creating a weathered grey finish.

Credits: Lanvin m PO F26 022 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Raw indigo, with its authentic feel, continues from last season. Lanvin showed jeans in a standard fit with a matching jean jacket and logo hoodie.

Credits: DSquared2 m clp F26 232 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

‘Heated Rivalry’ is THE tv show of the moment and Dsquared tapped into the steamy drama with a variety of looks that hockey players might wear off the ice, including a denim suit covered in clear sequins.

Credits: Watanabe m clp F26 071 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Junya Watanabe’s collaboration with Shawn Stüssy and Levi’s led to jeans with a focus on patchwork and hybrid construction, offering a more considered and elevated take on denim than typical bohemian styles. Overall, the runways of Milan, Paris and New York underscored just how diverse and inclusive the denim landscape for FW26 will be.