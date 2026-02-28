Men’s denim FW26 highlights: Dior Homme, Juun J, DSquared2 and more
In the history of men’s runway fashion, denim has never held greater significance. This was clearly evident for Fall/Winter 2026. The variety of silhouettes, washes, surface interest and other detailing was enough to pique any store buyer’s interest. Here are the highlights from the men’s collections.
Jean shapes ran the gamut this season. Juun J delivered them extra-extra wide thanks to side panels; narrowing at the ankle created a balloon effect.
Other brands went ‘back to basics’ this season with classic straight legs, often styled with leather jackets as seen at Willy Chavarria or with sweaters.
Jonathan Anderson opened his show for Dior Homme with a trio of straight legged jeans in a stone washed blue, bright white and distressed grey.
Like Anderson, several other brands, including Auralee and Egonlab, showed jeans in a vintage acid wash, creating a weathered grey finish.
Raw indigo, with its authentic feel, continues from last season. Lanvin showed jeans in a standard fit with a matching jean jacket and logo hoodie.
‘Heated Rivalry’ is THE tv show of the moment and Dsquared tapped into the steamy drama with a variety of looks that hockey players might wear off the ice, including a denim suit covered in clear sequins.
Junya Watanabe’s collaboration with Shawn Stüssy and Levi’s led to jeans with a focus on patchwork and hybrid construction, offering a more considered and elevated take on denim than typical bohemian styles. Overall, the runways of Milan, Paris and New York underscored just how diverse and inclusive the denim landscape for FW26 will be.