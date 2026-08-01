Men’s SS27 Bag trends from Dior Homme, Dolce & Gabbana, Louis Vuitton and more

As FashionUnited reported earlier this month, European luxury brands are no longer treating men’s bags as an afterthought. Instead, they have become a core category, priced below apparel, but still offering the status, craftsmanship, and statement appeal that luxury consumers seek. The cache is undeniable, with top players at this year's World Cup proving that carrying branded luggage or a designer handbag can project just as much masculine confidence as arriving in a Lamborghini Urus.

That shift was impossible to ignore at the SS27 menswear shows. Across the major presentations in Paris and Milan, bags moved beyond their traditional role as accessories to become a defining part of the collections. From totes to shoulder bags and briefcases, designers showcased an impressive breadth of silhouettes. Here are the key bag trends to emerge from the SS27 runway season.

Summer Totes

The oversized tote continues to dominate menswear, cementing its place as both a practical carryall and a luxury status symbol. For SS27, designers embraced generous proportions and tactile materials, balancing functionality with elevated craftsmanship through woven textures, raffia, canvas and refined leather detailing.

Dior Homme By Jonathan Anderson

Dior m clp S27 091 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

An oversized natural-toned woven tote bag and signature all-over black ‘macrocannage’ graphic design, with structured top handles and Dior branding embedded within the woven pattern.

Dolce & Gabbana SS27

Dolce Gabbana m clp S27 105 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

An oversized trapezoid tote bag combining a textured, sun-washed dusty pink canvas body with burgundy crocodile-effect leather trim, corner reinforcement patches and straps.

Ralph Lauren SS27

Ralph Lauren m clp S27 184 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A tote bag with a textured natural raffia straw body paired with smooth, rich brown leather straps and trim, extended top handles, a leather hanging key tag, and stylized leather anchors securing the straps.

Puffy Silhouettes

Soft, pillowy unstructured silhouettes brought a relaxed feel to men's bags for SS27. Designers favored supple leathers, slouchy shapes and oversized proportions.

Giorgio Armani by Leo Dell’Orco

Giorgio Armani m clp S27 255 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

An oversized, taupe-colored ultra-supple nappa leather hobo-style holdall with a top-zip, integrated dual front bellows utility pockets and a wide adjustable shoulder strap.

Mihara Yasuhiro SS27

Mihara Yasuhiro m bks S27 141 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A voluminous, puffy, extra-supple light grey-colored nappa leather bag that collapsed into organic folds.

Taakk SS27 by Takuya Morikawa

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An oversized, slouchy mustard yellow leather hobo bag with visible panel stitching along the bottom curvature and the brand logo in black.

Drawstring closures

Drawstring bags made a strong return for SS27, as with puffy bags, offering a softer alternative to structured silhouettes. Designers reimagined the casual fastening with elevated materials and sculptural forms, giving the style a luxury appeal.

Setchu SS27 by Satoshi Kuwata

Setchu m bks S27 054 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

An olive-green soft leather crossbody pouch, combining a ruched drawstring top with structured, angular geometric paneling secured by metallic snaps.

Louis Vuitton SS27 by Pharrell Williams

Vuitton m clp S27 148 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A spiral matte leather ‘conch’ exterior with a snakeskin pattern, a classic monogram printed drawstring pouch inside and a slim, detachable monogram canvas shoulder strap and gold-tone clasps.

Ami SS27 by Alexandre Mattiussi

Ami m clp S27 030 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A soft, slouchy, and unstructured pouch in smooth taupe leather gathered at the top with a narrow strap.

Briefcases

The briefcase continues its evolution beyond traditional workwear, with SS27 designers refining the classic silhouette for modern lifestyles. Sleek proportions, premium leathers and versatile carrying options gave this heritage staple a contemporary edge.

Hed Mayner SS27

Hed Mayner m clp S27 063 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A flat tan leather documents’ portfolio with stacked modular items including a dark brown suede zippered pouch, an underlying rectangular box clutch and a smaller pouch with a short strap.

Thom Browne SS27

Thom Browne m clp S27 098 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A briefcase crafted from smooth tan vacchetta leather with a brass locking push-clasp closure and an adjustable leather shoulder strap.

Junya Watanabe SS27

Watanabe m clp S27 125 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A structured, slim briefcase crafted from premium smooth black leather with heavy-duty metal hardware.

Fold-over Clutches

Oversized, fold-over clutches remained a key statement accessory for SS27, reinforcing the growing confidence of men carrying bags traditionally associated with womenswear. Designers played with exaggerated proportions, tactile materials and relaxed constructions.

Maison Kitsune SS27 by Abigail Smiley-Smith

Maison Kitsune m clp S27 081 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

An oversized woven clutch handcrafted from natural paper raffia, featuring a heavy textured open-knit crochet structure in an envelope shape. It featured a seamless fold-over top flap.

Ralph Lauren SS27

Ralph Lauren m clp S27 189 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Crafted from premium, heavy pebbled grain leather, it featured a prominent front zipper track with a silver-tone slider, accented by an integrated leather strap and utility buckle detail and a bold silver-tone industrial zipper.

Dries Van Noten by Julian Klausner

Van Noten m clp S27 077 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

An oversized caramel leather clutch bag designed to be scrunched, with a thick leather wristband structurally stitched to the body of the bag.

Top handled totes

While maintaining generous proportions, designers elevated top-handled totes through artisanal craftsmanship, sculptural construction and considered detailing, reinforcing this silhouette as a sophisticated everyday carryall.

Giorgio Armani by Leo Dell’Orco

Giorgio Armani m clp S27 224 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A slouchy, hand-woven bag paired with contrasting dark leather top handles, accessorized with a matching miniature woven pouch charm, a rustic stone bead cluster ornament, and a leather luggage identifier tag.

Taakk SS27 by Takuya Morikawa

Taakk m clp S27 032 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Crafted from high-density charcoal nylon, featuring a reinforced leather grip handle and a distinct vertical zipper pocket framed in leather along the side panel. Inspired by the traditional Japanese wrapping cloth, the bag transitions from a completely flat 2D circle when laid down into a slouchy, 3D sculptural crescent silhouette when lifted.

Ziggy Chen SS27

Ziggy Chen m clp S27 060 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Featured soft, earth-toned vertical panels of textured leather and suede reflecting the designer's signature distressed, raw-edged look, bronze chain links and heavy metallic ring grommets. Finished with thick, tightly braided leather top handles.