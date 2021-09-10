Menswear accessory trends Spring/Summer 2022

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a first look at the key accessory trends emerging from the Spring Summer 2022 men’s collections.

A fresh perspective is applied to men’s accessories for SS22 as designs focus on key seasonal influences and premium qualities. Curating the best of vintage, global artisanship, and survival levels of performance, offers up elevated pieces that incorporate an individuality and uniqueness that appeals to today’s consumer.

Refined Genderless Vintage

Men’s accessories borrow aspects of vintage womenswear, creating pieces that can be worn by either gender. Pastel shades become more wearable with the application of a subtle grey cast whilst proportions are scaled down and profiles come with retro curves for a softer outline. Utilitarian styles maintain their practical nature but are rendered with a more elegant sophistication that elevates them to premium level.

Multi-Cultural Adornments

Designers adopt a global view, taking inspiration from across the world with a fusion of traditional handcrafting and contemporary design. Beads, trinkets and charms are mixed and matched, strung together to bring fresh interest to men’s jewellery. Statement earpieces and anklets not only reference international cultures but also tap into the gender-fluid vibe of the season.

Sleek Survival

A sleeker take on survival gear sees utilitarian accessories retain their functional properties whilst adopting a more refined, urban aesthetic. Robust cord belts and durable nylon pieces are elevated via a sophisticated colour palette and considered use of hardware and trims. Proportions are neat, scaled down or designed to sit close to the body for a smooth, clean silhouette.

