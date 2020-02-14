Menswear AW20/21 color trends on the catwalks

Trendstop gives FashionUnited readers a first look at the key colour directions emerging from the menswear Fall Winter 2020-21 season.

Trendstop’s catwalk experts bring you the essential menswear colour stories hitting the international catwalk scene. The elevation of staple menswear hues brings a heightened sense of luxury to the masculine wardrobe. Core, fashion and accent tones play with new depths of colour, taking inspiration from across the seasons and increasing their longevity. Our comprehensive, international catwalk coverage and dedicated colour galleries evaluate each trend’s commercial value, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week, FashionUnited readers get an exclusive look at three key colours that will be integral to the menswear sector, into FW20-21 and beyond. The traditional palette becomes richer and more refined in the sophisticated warmth of Almond Cream and Sunbaked Earth Tones. Youthful brights provide a fun aspect, bringing a dynamic energy to apparel and accessories.

Almond Cream

Offering a warmer alternative to classic winter white, gentle creamy tones elevate utilitarian outerwear and jersey basics with a luxurious depth. A softer, more sophisticated take on monochromatic looks, almond tints are amplified against refined core neutrals.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: E Tautz, OAMC, Namacheko, all Fall/Winter 2020-21

Sunbaked Earth Tones

Continuing the trend for transeasonal palettes, earthy browns take on a warm sunbaked hue. Terracotta undertones and yellow-orange tints lift and subtly feminise neutral shades and lend a statement effect to classic tailoring and outerwear. Almond cream and bronzed metallic accents enhance the richness.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: 8ON8, Paul Smith, Acne Studios, all Fall/Winter 2020-21

Joyful Yellow Accents

Yellow accents provide a vibrant pop of colour to menswear, re-appropriating a joyful summery hue for the winter season. Contrasting sleeves visible under gilets have a sporty look while a more industrial aesthetic is channeled via taped seams. Cold weather accessories in egg yolk tones make an uplifting splash against a dark backdrop of heavy-duty fabrics.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Fendi, David Catalan, Fendi, all Fall/Winter 2020-21

Exclusive Offer

FashionUnited readers can get free access to Trendstop’s Men’s SS20 Key Colour Directions, a curated overview of the essential shades from the SS20 catwalk collections. Simply click here to receive your free report.

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.