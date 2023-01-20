Menswear Buying Guide for FW23
The menswear assortment at the designer level has never been as diverse. Whether it’s tailoring, streetwear or for outdoors, there are a myriad of options for buyers to choose from. As we approach the fall 2023 buying season, here are key styles to look out for.
Tailor Made
In the FW23 season, look for sharply tailored suits and separates: broad shoulders, nipped-in waists and double-breasted silhouettes will all resonate. Here are some recent examples.
Dior Homme FW22
From Kim Jones, a grey check DB jacket with white stitching under the lapels and delineating the seams over relaxed pants.
Egonlab FW22
Florentin Glémarec and Kevin Nompeix delivered a yellow check three-piece suit with kimono style fastener, pleated skirt and straight pants.
Prada fw22
From Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, an overcoat with broad shoulders, a nipped-in waist and a hidden placket.
Street Style
Diesel SS23
Double denim a.k.a. the ‘Canadian tuxedo’ is still a strong look for FW23. Glenn Martens showed a two piece ‘sweatsuit’ rendered unexpectedly in blue ombré denim.
Moschino pre-fall 23
The death of Vivienne Westwood will most likely engender a revival of punk era styles. Several designers have already explored the genre. Jeremy Scott created several neo-punk outfits including red and black plaid pants with a matching jacket, a hooded sweatshirt and a giant safety pin as an accessory.
Givenchy pre-fall 23
Brightly colored denim is trending for FW23. Matthew M. Williams recently showed an orange denim blouson jacket with a black trim and matching jeans.
The Great Outdoors
Often coined ‘Gorpcore’, in recent seasons, outdoor styles have become prevalent in many designer collections. Look for this trend to continue for the FW23 season. In outerwear, puffer looks will continue to resonate. Great inspiration can be found from recent seasons.
Alyx fw22
Matthew M. Williams showed a black fleece sweatshirt trimmed with marabou, under a long nylon coat and short jacket, both in olive khaki.
Dolce & Gabbana FW22
Looks influenced by ski-wear will be important this season. This puffer jacket in neon yellow nylon with matching pants is a great example of what to look for.
DSquared2 FW22
The Caton twins showed an intarsia sweater in a re-colored camo pattern and pants with oversized bellows pockets. Thick knit sweaters and cargo pocket pants like these will go forward into the FW23 season.