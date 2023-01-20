Menswear Buying Guide for FW23

The menswear assortment at the designer level has never been as diverse. Whether it’s tailoring, streetwear or for outdoors, there are a myriad of options for buyers to choose from. As we approach the fall 2023 buying season, here are key styles to look out for.

Tailor Made

In the FW23 season, look for sharply tailored suits and separates: broad shoulders, nipped-in waists and double-breasted silhouettes will all resonate. Here are some recent examples.

Dior Homme FW22

Image: Dior Homme FW22/Launchmetrics Spotlight

From Kim Jones, a grey check DB jacket with white stitching under the lapels and delineating the seams over relaxed pants.

Egonlab FW22

Image: Egonlab FW22/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Florentin Glémarec and Kevin Nompeix delivered a yellow check three-piece suit with kimono style fastener, pleated skirt and straight pants.

Prada fw22

Image: Prada FW22/Launchmetrics Spotlight

From Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, an overcoat with broad shoulders, a nipped-in waist and a hidden placket.

Street Style

Diesel SS23

Image: Diesel SS23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Double denim a.k.a. the ‘Canadian tuxedo’ is still a strong look for FW23. Glenn Martens showed a two piece ‘sweatsuit’ rendered unexpectedly in blue ombré denim.

Moschino pre-fall 23

Image: Moschino pre-fall 23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

The death of Vivienne Westwood will most likely engender a revival of punk era styles. Several designers have already explored the genre. Jeremy Scott created several neo-punk outfits including red and black plaid pants with a matching jacket, a hooded sweatshirt and a giant safety pin as an accessory.

Givenchy pre-fall 23

Image: Courtesy, Givenchy pre-fall 23

Brightly colored denim is trending for FW23. Matthew M. Williams recently showed an orange denim blouson jacket with a black trim and matching jeans.

The Great Outdoors

Often coined ‘Gorpcore’, in recent seasons, outdoor styles have become prevalent in many designer collections. Look for this trend to continue for the FW23 season. In outerwear, puffer looks will continue to resonate. Great inspiration can be found from recent seasons.

Alyx fw22

Image: Alyx FW22/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Matthew M. Williams showed a black fleece sweatshirt trimmed with marabou, under a long nylon coat and short jacket, both in olive khaki.

Dolce & Gabbana FW22

Image: Dolce & Gabbana FW22/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Looks influenced by ski-wear will be important this season. This puffer jacket in neon yellow nylon with matching pants is a great example of what to look for.

DSquared2 FW22

Image: DSquared2 fw22/Launchmetrics Spotlight

The Caton twins showed an intarsia sweater in a re-colored camo pattern and pants with oversized bellows pockets. Thick knit sweaters and cargo pocket pants like these will go forward into the FW23 season.