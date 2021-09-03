Menswear footwear trends SS22

Footwear taps into the essence of the season, incorporating the key thematic influences into fresh, hybrid designs. Handcrafted, sturdy outdoor or retro revival aesthetics are all imbued with high levels of comfort, from lighter weights and supportive soles to luxurious, soft handle uppers in premium materials that take the wearer from indoor to outdoor with ease.

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers an insight into the essential men’s footwear trends emerging on the runways for Spring Summer 2022.

Crafted Comfort

Fusing consumer desire for ultimate comfort with the artisanal appeal of crafted construction techniques, easy, slipper-inspired uppers come in rustic textures, woven by hand. Raw, natural materials and frayed edge finishes are elevated through single colour usage and contrasting performance sole units, offering new levels of luxury.

The Soft Survival Boot

In an uncertain world, survival styling lends an air of safety and security. Rugged, sturdy ankle boots ensure a steady footing but with a softer look and feel that doesn’t compromise on the comfort factor. Unlined, napped suede uppers sit atop chunky rubber soles with gently rounded profiles, combining highly durable qualities with a lightweight, cosy softness.

The Retro Sport Redesign

The vintage revival sparks renewed interest in classic sneaker styling of the past. 1970’s-90’s references inform lightweight, slimline runner profiles, lip-up treads and retro colour blocked uppers in off-beat tonal colour combinations. Contemporary technical elements are subtly integrated, infusing vintage aesthetics with modern durability, performance and longevity.

