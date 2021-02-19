Menswear print directions for Fall/Winter 2021

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers the essential print and pattern directions from the Men’s Fall Winter 2021-22 international designer collections.

Tapping into the core themes of the season, prints explore nostalgic sensibilities and reworkings of classic menswear patterns. Continuing the move towards more unisex and genderless dressing, traditional print elements from womenswear are also reconsidered though a masculine lens.

Comic Book Nostalgia

Memories from childhood and a playful, light-heartedness imbues colourful comic strip inspired prints. Motifs are rendered in bright, bold retro hues with graphic styling reminiscent of cartoons or vintage movie posters, reigniting a sense of fun and appreciation of times past.

Gender-Fluid Florals

As gender lines become increasingly blurred, feminine florals are reimagined for the modern man. Simplified and abstracted blooms are emboldened by exploded proportions, strong lines and colourways, giving flowers a punchy, more graphic quality.

Shapes on Stripes

The classic shirting stripe is given a modern art makeover as geometric shapes and placement motifs are collaged and overlaid. Linear patterns are broken up with contrasting squares and circles, whilst cut-out effects and patched panels introduce a three-dimensional quality.

