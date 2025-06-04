Menswear SS26 key item predictions: Varsity and preppy influences

For the SS26 menswear season, ‘smart casual’ is the sweet spot between tailoring and activewear. It’s a sector that looks to be heavily influenced by the varsity and preppy trends, with a nod toward ‘fifties Americana. Here are ten key items for any SS26 assortment

The windbreaker

Credits: 8ON8 Studio SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A longline narrow silhouette with utility details and large pockets rendered in technical fabric in strong colors like red, yellow or green, to wear with other utility pieces like shorts and pants.

As seen at: 8ON8 Studio SS25

The plaid jacket

Credits: Ami SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A SB slimline plaid jacket in linen or cotton in light colors to wear with a variety of bottoms including jeans and barrel leg pants.

As seen at: Ami SS25

The lightweight sweater

Credits: Amiri SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Crew and high vee neck sweaters rendered in wool or cotton with pointelle details to wear with shorts or slacks.

As seen at: Amiri SS25

The roll cuffed pants

Credits: Dolce & Gabbana SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The roll cuffed pants can be rendered in linen, cotton or lightweight wool with a pleated front and barrel leg silhouette to be worn with 50’s style shirts.

As seen at: Dolce & Gabbana SS25

The oversized letterman jacket

Credits: Doublet SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Varsity style letterman jackets, rendered in wool, get an oversized silhouette and details. Contrast colors work well. To be worn with jeans or sweats.

As seen at: Doublet SS25

The knit rugby top

Credits: Fendi SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Knitwear rugby shirt details, such as broad stripes, a polo collar, badges and crests, contrast in primary and neutral colors. To be worn with khaki pants or shorts.

As seen at: Fendi SS25

The print knee-length shorts

Credits: Mountaineering SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Baggy shorts drop to knee-length and look best in vibrant prints. To be worn with a windbreaker or rugby shirt.

As seen at: Mountaineering SS25

The zip front knit jacket

Credits: Sacai SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The zip-front jacket is updated in sweater knit. Intarsia patterns look fresh; to be worn with jeans or straight legged pants

As seen at: Sacai SS25

The light blue denim jeans

Credits: Bluemarble SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Straight legged jeans look fresh in a light blue wash and asymmetric details. To be worn with layered tee shirts.

As seen at: Bluemarble SS25

The dyed denim set

Credits: Etudes SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Denim gets dyed in bright colors like pink and purple and shown in matching sets.

As seen at: Etudes SS25