Menswear SS26 key item predictions: Varsity and preppy influences
For the SS26 menswear season, ‘smart casual’ is the sweet spot between tailoring and activewear. It’s a sector that looks to be heavily influenced by the varsity and preppy trends, with a nod toward ‘fifties Americana. Here are ten key items for any SS26 assortment
The windbreaker
A longline narrow silhouette with utility details and large pockets rendered in technical fabric in strong colors like red, yellow or green, to wear with other utility pieces like shorts and pants.
As seen at: 8ON8 Studio SS25
The plaid jacket
A SB slimline plaid jacket in linen or cotton in light colors to wear with a variety of bottoms including jeans and barrel leg pants.
As seen at: Ami SS25
The lightweight sweater
Crew and high vee neck sweaters rendered in wool or cotton with pointelle details to wear with shorts or slacks.
As seen at: Amiri SS25
The roll cuffed pants
The roll cuffed pants can be rendered in linen, cotton or lightweight wool with a pleated front and barrel leg silhouette to be worn with 50’s style shirts.
As seen at: Dolce & Gabbana SS25
The oversized letterman jacket
Varsity style letterman jackets, rendered in wool, get an oversized silhouette and details. Contrast colors work well. To be worn with jeans or sweats.
As seen at: Doublet SS25
The knit rugby top
Knitwear rugby shirt details, such as broad stripes, a polo collar, badges and crests, contrast in primary and neutral colors. To be worn with khaki pants or shorts.
As seen at: Fendi SS25
The print knee-length shorts
Baggy shorts drop to knee-length and look best in vibrant prints. To be worn with a windbreaker or rugby shirt.
As seen at: Mountaineering SS25
The zip front knit jacket
The zip-front jacket is updated in sweater knit. Intarsia patterns look fresh; to be worn with jeans or straight legged pants
As seen at: Sacai SS25
The light blue denim jeans
Straight legged jeans look fresh in a light blue wash and asymmetric details. To be worn with layered tee shirts.
As seen at: Bluemarble SS25
The dyed denim set
Denim gets dyed in bright colors like pink and purple and shown in matching sets.
As seen at: Etudes SS25