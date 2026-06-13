Menswear SS27 the ‘soft masculinity’ trend and key item predictions

The menswear buying season for SS27 begins on June 16 with Pitti Uomo 110 in Florence, followed by the menswear shows in Milan and Paris. One of the defining themes shaping the season is the continued rise of ‘soft masculinity’—an aesthetic that moves away from rigid, overtly aggressive styling in favor of a more tactile, expressive, and emotionally resonant approach. What was once considered a niche subculture has now entered the mainstream.

Fueling this shift is a growing backlash against increasingly flat, screen-dominated digital lives. Consumers are experiencing what psychologists describe as a ‘haptic deficit,’ a craving for physical and sensory engagement. As a result, a simple cotton shirt is no longer enough to capture attention in a retail environment. Shoppers are seeking a sensory reward.

Expect designers and brands to respond with richly textured fabrics, touchable surfaces, and visually engaging patterns. Tactile materials, dimensional finishes, and vibrant plaids will play a key role, appealing not only to the eye but also to the desire for a more immersive, physical experience.

Here are ten key items to look for throughout the season.

The check shirt and matching tie

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As seen at: Pitti Uomo SS26.

From Thrash Bespoke, a tattersall check s/s shirt and matching integrated tie. in earthy muted tones, including olive green, dark brown, and soft tan.

The jacquard half-zip sweater

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As seen at: Louis Vuitton SS26.

A striped jacquard half-zip sweater with fringe details in purple and cream-toned 100% wool, featuring chunky jacquard stitches.

The geometric knit sweater vest

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As seen at: Hermès SS26.

A bright green geometric knit sweater vest with alternating solid green diamonds and textured, open-stitch moss green zig-zag panels.

The marled knit sweater with elbow patches

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As seen at: Wales Bonner SS26.

A textured marled knit grey and white mouliné weave sweater featuring contrasting cream-colored canvas shoulder and elbow patches

The cropped suede utility jacket

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As seen at: Kidsuper SS26.

A structural, multi-textured cropped suede utility jacket featuring patchwork cream and beige panels, with asymmetrical pocket detailing.

The patchwork cotton jacket

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As seen at: Paris Fashion Week Streets SS26.

A KAPITAL Boro Drizzler zip-up jacket featuring a distressed patchwork design and sashiko stitching.

The madras plaid utility suit

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A multi-toned Madras plaid half-zip hoodie jacket and matching knee-length shorts

The glen plaid slim-cut tailored pant

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As seen at: Junya Watanabe SS26

Slim-cut tailored pants in glen-plaid with a seam arching slightly upward over the knee to provide an anatomical, pre-shaped bend. They were shown with a matching slimline jacket.

The textured relaxed pant

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As seen at: Louis Vuitton SS26.

Printed wide-leg cargo pants featuring an abstract, cloud-like tie-dye motif mixed with fine plaid and check structures.

The patchwork duster coat

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As seen at: PDF SS26.

A floor-length, oversized, deconstructed patchwork duster coat with olive green plaid front panels and back with dark washed denim sleeves