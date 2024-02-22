Mercedes-Benz Fashion Talent FW24: Peter Sposito’s winning collection

Last Sunday, February 18, Peter Sposito won the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Talent award for the FW24 collection of his eponymous brand Peter Sposito Studio at MBFW Madrid.

In this article, FashionUnited highlights the winning collection of MBFW Madrid’s most recent Mercedes-Benz Fashion Talent, Peter Sposito.

Designed under the title of ‘The RTW [Ready-to-Wear] Couture’, and with the use of clear fluid and genderless lines, Peter Sposito aimed to launch an inspiring message about the vital path on which our lives develop with his FW24 collection. Lives that are not really understood by watertight compartments or closed stages, and that develop at the same time as they are nourished by everything that has already been lived, whether it was yesterday or during our most distant childhood.

His collection embodies a message of continuity, which the creative artist assimilates to that which is experienced through fashion itself, by means of figures and patterns that are constantly reconstructed and revisited, to give way to the new fashion of tomorrow.

The designer from Zamora, a city in Spain’s north-eastern region of Castile and León, presented a collection on the Allianz Ego circuit at MBFW Madrid based on a stimulating chromatic palette of grey and earthy tones, which confronted indigo blues and peacocks. Colourings that ended up forming daring combinations of garments from which he revisited, in a postmodern key, key categories of traditional clothing such as capes, voluminous skirts with crinoline or nineteenth-century corsets.

Peter Sposito Studio FW24, 'The RTW Couture'. Credits: Ifema Madrid.

Peter Sposito Studio FW24, 'The RTW Couture'. Credits: Ifema Madrid.

Peter Sposito Studio FW24: a vitalistic collection, of a fluid and genderless nature

Sposito completed his looks on the catwalk with a collaboration with the Spanish jewellery brand Uno de 50. Sposito was responsible for selecting the different pieces in gold and silver that completed each one of his brand's FW24 catwalk looks. They included some of the jewellery house's key historical designs as well as some of the pieces from his latest collections, characterised by the presence of faceted crystals in white and a deep turquoise blue.

Commenting on his winning collection in a statement, the designer said: "It is the proposal with which I have felt most honest, the one with which I have opened myself most inwardly", from an exercise that "I hope will serve to really get to know what Peter Sposito Studio is".

"Each garment tells a unique story, fusing the past with the present in an act of creativity that transcends the seasons and the stages of life," a representative from the brand added on their part.

By winning the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Talent award, Sposito joins a group of well-known Spanish designers who have previously been recognised with the highly coveted award and have since cemented their reputation on Spain’s contemporary fashion scene.. These include: the labels and designers Ernesto Naranjo, Dominnico, David Catalán and Outsiders Division.

View his full collection below

Peter Sposito Studio FW24, 'The RTW Couture'. Credits: Ifema Madrid.

Peter Sposito Studio FW24, 'The RTW Couture'. Credits: Ifema Madrid.