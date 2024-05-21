‘Metamorfosi’: Istituto Marangoni Miami goes global with first student fashion show

On Thursday May 16, fashion and design institution Istituto Marangoni Miami (IMM) presented its first student fashion show, which is now set to be an annual event to cement the status of the Miami school of fashion and its graduates on the world stage. Twenty students of this year's graduating class showcased 62 looks in total.

The physical runway show was entitled ‘Metamorfosi’, a name with which the US campus of Italian institution IM aimed to reflect ‘the transformation of IMM students as they transition from the academic environment to the global fashion stage,’ as per a press release sent out by the school.

A look by Daniel Uribe at the Istituto Marangoni inaugural student fashion show, May 2024. Credits: Image courtesy of IMM.

A look by Veronica Espinosa at the Istituto Marangoni inaugural student fashion show, May 2024. Credits: courtesy of IMM.

The students who showcased their designs hail from a variety of cultural backgrounds. Out of the 62 looks presneted in total, some students presented just one look, while other students had the opportunity to showcase five or six different creations.

A look by Michael Acierno at the Istituto Marangoni inaugural student fashion show, May 2024. Credits: courtesy of IMM.

A look by Chengi Jiang at the Istituto Marangoni inaugural student fashion show, May 2024. Credits: courtesy of IMM.

The graduating students of the IMM school of fashion and design who presented their designs are:

Anabel Montiel, Camila Francine Balleste, Chenqi Jiang, Daniel Uribe, Fabiana Polito, Ilayda Polat, Jancarlos Cruz, Julianna Suplicki, Karla Urdaneta, Michael Acierno, Paloma Racca, Paula Alduncin, Rene Mejia, Ryan Hamilton, Sofia Lemann, Taneika Gibson, Vanessa Lugbeit, Veronica Espinosa, Veronica Lam, and Victoria Sarmiento.

A look by Ryan Hamilton at the Istituto Marangoni inaugural student fashion show, May 2024. Credits: courtesy of IMM.

A look by Sofia Lemann at the Istituto Marangoni inaugural student fashion show, May 2024. Credits: courtesy of IMM.