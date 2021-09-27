MFW SS22: Donatella honours Versace foulard in show starring Dua Lipa

Italian luxury house Versace presented its spring/summer 2022 collection during Milan Fashion Week, with a tribute to the label’s classic silk foulard scarf and a guest runway appearance by singer Dua Lipa.

This SS20 presentation marks the brand’s first return to a physical show, with an in-person audience, in over two years. The luxury label missed Milan Fashion Week AW21, instead opting to present its collection in a digital format at a later date.

Image: Versace, Gigi Hadid

For this season, the line centred around the Versace silk foulard, a piece that has become an ingrained signature of the brand. Designs explored the silk scarf’s possibilities, through the use of billowing shirts or fitted dresses, each implementing the typically ornate print.

“The foulard is a fundamental component of Versace’s heritage and character,” explained Donatella, in a release. “It’s acted as a canvas for our iconic prints and is worn in multiple ways from knotted tops to headscarves to bag accessories, it’s a way of adding Versace attitude to any look.”

Image: Versace

She continued: “The foulard has been with us since the very beginning of the brand, but this season turns everything on its head, it is no longer fluid or dreamy, the scarf is provocative, sexy, wound tight.”

Garments appeared haphazardly constructed, with unpolished details and Versace safety pins tying slashed materials together. The silk scarf texture clashes with the latex looks, presented in the form of body-hugging dresses and tops that offered an additional contrast to the more oversized styles.

Image: Versace

Pyjama-inspired sets and basketball-like looks were among the array of contrasting designs, each implementing the iconic scarf print, with bold colour schemes of purples, yellows and pinks bringing a striking freshness to the pattern.

Image: Versace

Image: Versace

Image: Versace

Image: Versace