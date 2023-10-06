MFW ss24 key items: the midi dress, the suit jacket, the tailored vest and more

New designers showing in Milan brought plenty of interest and there were dozens of collections with wearable key items for store buyers to get excited about. From the midi length dress and the suit jacket to the long white skirt, tailored vest and the trench coat, here are the top five key items from Milan Fashion Week for ss24.

1) The midi length dress

Many designers showed body-conscious sheaths that fell to a mid-length.

Blumarine: designer Nicola Brognano

Blumarine ss24/ look 31 Credits: Blumarine ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 31: a black fishnet below-the-knee body-con dress

Chiara Boni

Chiara Boni ss24/ look 21 Credits: Courtesy/Chiara Boni ss24

Look 21: a mid-length wrap-front yellow dress with puffy balloon sleeves shown with a choker and gold platforms.

Etro: designer, Marco De Vincenzo

Etro ss24/ look 16 Credits: Etro ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 16: a nude mid-length body-con dress with a black sketch print, worn with a black and white striped beanie and white frame shield glasses.

Fendi, designer Kim Jones

Fendi ss24/ look 20 Credits: Fendi ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 20: an orange beaded midi dress with a matching scarf and a woven clutch.

Ermanno Scervino: designers, Ermanno Daelli and Toni Scervino

Ermanno Scervino ss24/ look 30 Credits: Ermanno Scervino ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 30: a strapless bodycon dress with embroidery and embellishment with Greek style sandals.

2) The suit jacket

Suit jackets ranged from those with boxy shoulder-lines and oversized silhouettes to a more-slimmed down look, in a variety of materials, often styled with bare legs or over short shorts.

Daniele Calcaterra

Daniele Calcaterra ss24/ look 3 Credits: Daniele Calcaterra ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 3: a brown jacket with boxy shoulders, a hidden placket and two flap pockets. Accessories included a brown lizard satchel and strappy sandals.

Etro: designer, Marco De Vincenzo

Etro ss24/ look 33 Credits: Etro ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 33: an oversized two-toned cream tuxedo jacket over a mini skirt with a geo print, decorated socks, pointed toed shoes and a whip-stitched handbag.

Gucci: designer, Sabato De Sarno

Gucci ss24/ look 4 Credits: Gucci ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 4: a blush pink gabardine double-breasted shawl-collared blazer over short shorts. Accessories included a large link gold necklace and gold ring, a shoulder bag, sunglasses and platform loafers.

Bally: designer, Simone Bellotti

Bally ss24/ look 10 Credits: Bally ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 10: a yellow leather three button blazer with matching shorts and black shoes.

Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce Gabbana ss24/ look 19 Credits: Dolce Gabbana ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 19: a wide shouldered six button tuxedo jacket worn with thigh high stocking boots and a chiffon necktie.

3) The tailored vest

Integrating a variety of vests gave different styles a tailored finish.

Bottega Veneta: designer, Matthieu Blazy

Bottega Veneta ss24/ look 5 Credits: Bottega Veneta ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 5: a black long line vest with flap pockets and matching pants, accessorized with an Intrecciato woven brown bag and black shoes.

Fendi: designer, Kim Jones

Fendi ss24/ look 9 Credits: Fendi ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 9: a light brown tailored vest with no buttons over a blue, brown and red top and pale blue skirt. Accessories included a woven satchel, brown gloves and red pumps.

Aigner: designer, Christian Beck

Aigner ss24/ look 22 Credits: Aigner ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 22: a bright blue asymmetric vest and a matching skirt was shown with a sheer top with a sketched print. The look included a blue bag and pumps with a silver toe.

Giada: designer, Gabriele Colangelo

Giada ss24/ look 31 Credits: Giada ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 31: a cream-colored long vest with a hidden placket over a chiffon layer, a single earring and cream flats.

Sara Wong

Sara Wong ss24/ look 1 Credits: Sara Wong ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 1: a high shouldered green vest with an asymmetric front and fringed knot buttons and matching flared pants. The model carried a black bag with silver straps and black pumps.

4) The long white skirt

Many designers in Milan showed white and off-white skirts with clean lines and technical details.

Aigner: designer, Christian Beck

Aigner ss24/ Look 10 Credits: Aigner ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 10: a midi-length cream textured skirt with a white pleated insert over a sleeveless greige top and pumps in the same color. Other accessories included a handheld bag and silver jewelry.

Andreadamo: designer, Andrea Adamo

Andreadamo ss24/ look 22 Credits: Andreadamo ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 22: a long tight white skirt with a slit and a strap at the hip with a matching halter-neck top with a marabou trim. White espadrilles completed the look.

Alberta Ferretti

Alberta Ferretti ss24/ look 14 Credits: Alberta Ferretti ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 14: a floor-length white skirt with a slit and a matching blazer over an ochre-colored shirt and strappy sandals.

Sportmax

Sportmax ss24/ look 31 Credits: Max Mara ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 31: a long straight cream skirt and white knit long-sleeved top accessorized with mini bags on the arms, a belt and open-toed boots.

Anteprima

Anteprima ss24/ look 5 Credits: Anteprima ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 5: a mid-length slit front skirt with a matching vest over a sheer top plus a silver bag, lurex socks and white jazz shoes.

5) The trench coat

Trench coats are a spring classic, adding a chic but waterproof layer so functional in the rainy season.

Iceberg

Iceberg ss24/ look 29 Credits: Iceberg ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 29: a stone-colored trench with zippers on the arms shown with matching pants with side zippers, a nude-colored bra top and natural snakeskin sandals.

Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafin

Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafin/ look 17 Credits: Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafin/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 17: a khaki double layered trench and matching pants with a bra top and a pink and red clutch.

Ermanno Scervino: designers, Ermanno Daelli and Toni Scervino

Ermanno Scervino ss24/ look 27 Credits: Ermanno Scervino ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 27: a khaki gabardine double breasted trench coat with a self-belt, over a sequined bra and sheer skirt, accessorized with platform sandals.

Tod’s: designer Walter Chiapponi

Tod's ss24/ look 8 Credits: Tod's ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 8: an olive-colored trench coat over a matching pant suit with a green satchel.