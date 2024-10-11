MFW SS25 Top color combinations
MFW SS25 designers played down the usual sexy looks in favor of something more demure but still ultra feminine. They pumped up the optimism with color combinations that focused on dopamine shades of orange, pink and blue. On the other hand, perhaps with the ‘Corpcore’ trend in mind, neutral and darker tones like brown were also on display.
Blue +
VersaceLook 1: a sky-blue SB short coat over a top in a mauve, green, burgundy and white zig zag patterned with a knee-length satin skirt in green and brown. Accessories included red hose and a black handbag and platform sandals.
Onitsu TigerLook 14: a pale blue knit polo shirt with dark blue rectangular sequins, an ice blue satin long skirt, nude socks and white shoes.
IcebergLook 12: a bright blue leather coat over a lime green top and matching bag, orange shorts, nude socks and black flats.
N 21: designer, Alessandro Dell’AcquaLook 8: a cropped pale blue knit sweater with a green trim at the neck, an ivory trim at the waist and ivory and black at the sleeve ends over a black sheer top. The skirt had a tiny green and red floral print. Black and white checkerboard slingbacks finished the look.
Lime Green +
Chicco MaoLook 6: a pale green vee-neck knit sweater under a lime green nubby cardigan with a long skirt in lime green, pink and orange sequins.
Diesel: designer, Glenn MartensLook 37: a hooded top with strips in lime green, pink and white over white and ivory layers of satin and chiffon. Accessories included legwarmers in a grey, lilac and white print, clear sandals and a grey drawstring bag.
Marco RambaldiLook 4: a lime green rib knit cardigan with a deep vee, light grey pants with ankle ties, a print scarf worn as a cummerbund and a white crochet bag.
Vivetta PontiLook 10: a lime green ruffled blouse under a fitted jacket in green brocade was shown with white briefs. Accessories included long white socks, lime green slingbacks and a novelty handbag shaped like a house.
Orange +
Roberto Cavalli: designer, Fausto PuglisiLook 29: a sleeveless scuba top with a print in orange over a bronze chiffon mini skirt and sequined pumps in bronze and green. Other accessories included shield sunglasses and an oversized gold link choker.
Loro PianaLook 20: a shirt and Bermuda shorts, with a matching cap, in orange lightweight wool under a camel trench coat, bronze mules and a handheld pale brown leather satchel.
GCDS: designer, Giuliano CalzaLook 27: an orange halter-neck top and tights under a purple satin mini skirt, a black jacket lined with ivory satin and clear pumps.
Bottega Veneta, designer, Matthieu BlazyLook 41: a white cotton blouse with rolled sleeves under a loose knit cardigan and a skirt in a contrasting stitch, both in an ivory and orange ombré combination. A straw clutch and clear pumps finished the look.
Brown +
Tod’s: designer, Matteo TamburiniLook 28: a long brown jacket over a yellow and navy zip up top and light brown bike shorts. Accessories included a navy clutch, green sandals and brown sunglasses.
Ferrari: designer, Rocco IannoneLook 13: Brown leather jeans, a burnt orange ribbed vee-neck sweater with a matching neck scarf. Brown eyewear, minaudiere, belt and sandals finished the look.
Bally: designer, Simone BellottiLook 17: a brown leather skirt with a peplum with an uneven hem and a yellow/green satin blouse with puff sleeves was shown with brown platform shoes.
Philosophy di Lorenzo SerafiniLook 1: a brown chiffon blouse with a deep vee neck and a semi-sheer long olive skirt. An ivory leather clutch with a long fringe and brown suede thong sandals accessorized the look.
Camel +
Ermanno ScervinoLook 22: a camel-colored SB coat over a pink cardigan and leggings with a purple neckerchief and an ivory leather bag.
Marni: designer, Francesco RissoLook 41: a camel-colored suede dress under a pink satin coat with a white lining and brown suede pumps.
GCDS: designer, Giuliano CalzaLook 9: a camel-colored zip-up jacket and matching Bermuda shorts. A sheer lilac bra was shown under the jacket. The model wore a pink, white and blue scarf on her head, sunglasses with ivory frames, off-white knee socks, camel-colored flats and carried a clear mini handbag.
Anteprima: designer, Izumi OginoLook 7: Camel-colored pants and a sheer turquoise blouse with flap pockets over another sheer top in olive-green top. Accessories included a crochet knit key chain in lilac, orange and yellow.
Pink +
Prada, designers, Miuccia Prada and Raf SimonsLook 48: a pale pink bodysuit under brown lightweight wool pants, burnt orange western boots, a black patent satchel and a white oversized ball choker.
Jil Sander: designers, Lucie and Luke MeierLook 10: a satin blouse in a pale pink and green turquoise ombré mix with a matching skirt. Accessories included black calf-length boots and a snakeskin clutch.
Emporio ArmaniLook 61: a pink blouse and brocade pants with a countryside embossed print under a purple suede jacket. A brown suede satchel and brown leather strappy flats finished the look.
Etro: designer, Marco De VincenzoLook 6: a cropped pink hooded knit top and an ivory satin skirt with a blue scroll print and a purple lace hem. A beige leather drawstring bag with a blue and orange scroll print and a pair of thong sandals finished the look.
Colors
MFW
SS25