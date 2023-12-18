MFWM AW24: Fendi, Gucci return, Pronounce and Stone Island to debut

The schedule for the upcoming Milan Fashion Week Men’s has been announced, set to take place between January 12 to 16, 2024, with a series of 22 physical shows and five digital ones.

Alongside these, there will also be 32 presentations, seven appointment presentations and eight other events, totalling 74 occasions.

Among the notable debuts this season are that of Pronounce and Stone Island, each of which will be hosting a fashion show for the first time. LaTorre, Mordecai, Stuart Weitzman, Woolright Black Label by Todd Snyder and ViaPiave 33 are among those displaying their first presentations as part of the fashion week.

In addition to this, Fendi and Gucci, which will kick off the event on January 12, will be returning to the MFWM schedule, while JW Anderson has also confirmed its attendance for MFW, too.

Other events set to take place include the opening of Kiton and Triennale Milano’s ‘Tailoring School, A journey into education’ exhibition, the launch of Etro’s first tailoring-dedicated boutique and the second edition of ‘Let’s Dance at Plastic’ at Plastic, Milan.

The announcement of the schedule coincides with year-end forecasts for the Italian industry’s current status, with CMNI’s president, Carlo Capasa, stating that the country is set to record 4 percent growth in sales, totalling 103 billion euros.

According to Capasa, men’s collections account for 20 percent of clothing and accessories sales, and are up 5 percent on the previous year to 11 billion euros.

He added: “These are encouraging signs that confirm the strength of our brands and Made In Italy throughout the world.”