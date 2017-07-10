Miami Fitwear removes Ganesha image from leggings

American clothing company Miami Fitwear, best known for its athleisure and lifestyle apparels has removed leggings with images of Lord Ganesha from its website after Hindus objected. US-based Hindus found the images of the deity on leggings highly disrespectful as Ganesha is revered in Hinduism and worshipped all over the country. Miami Fitwear’s products include leggings, capris, pants. It claims to handcraft every legging.

The brand described the the True Wisdom Ganesha leggings in the following way: “We hope our hand-drawn Ganesha leggings help you remember how beautifully strong and wise you are when you decided to use your energy in a positive way.”

There over three million Hindus in the US felt lord Ganesh a revered deity, can’t be adorned on the legs and its inappropriate use of Hindu deities or concepts for commercial or other agenda was. They suggested corporations send their senior executives for training in religious and cultural sensitivity so that they have an understanding of the feelings of customers and communities when introducing new products or launching advertising campaigns. They say Hindus are for free artistic expression and speech as much as anybody else if not more. But faith was something sacred.

Hinduism is among the oldest and the third largest religion of the world with about 1.1 billion followers.