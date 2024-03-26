Miami Swim Week to return with continuation on sustainability-focus

The annual Miami Swim Week The Shows is gearing up for what is to be its 10th edition this year, once again dedicating its platform to swim and resort wear collections for which runways are scheduled to take place from May 29 to June 3.

Over 100 designers are set to descend on the occasion, with 50 events spanning across over 20 locations in the city. The swim week will also continue its sustainability push, a direction it began to build on last year through “eco-fashion shows and upcycle fashion presentations”.

As such, for 2024, the event will expand on this concept, introducing an upcycle design competition, details of which are to come at a later date.

There has further been a shift in how the event is to approach emerging and young designers, with the goal of boosting such names via its schedule.

Speaking to WWD, Moh Ducis, founder and CEO of Miami Swim Week, said: “We are constantly innovating to create a bridge between wellness, beauty and fashion.

“Miami Swim Week The Shows exists to not just showcase brands, but to help identify the pain points for designers and connect them to the resources, consumers and support they need to continue to elevate their businesses.”

Next to bolstering sustainability credentials, both organisers and designers alike will also be in the spotlight when it comes to diversity and inclusion.

Last year, the swim week was at the centre of heated debates on social media for an apparent lack of such values, with many online critics expressing a distinct dissatisfaction with the scarce diversity of models.