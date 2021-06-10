Miaou launches debut swimwear styles

Miaou, a fashion brand based in the US has announced the launch of its first-ever swimwear.

The sustainability-focused label is known for its sensual silhouettes from denim to corsetry and its exciting prints.

Miaou made the announcement on social media, revealing its debut swimwear will feature its iconic prints and the new money print.

Miaou founder and designer Alexia Elkaim told WWD: “It felt like a natural direction for the brand to go. I live by the beach, so I wear bikinis all year.

“We developed three styles: the Kauai, the Bambi, and the Demi.”

Miaou has a focus on sustainability initiatives including using deadstock fabrics and production methods that lead to less water consumption. The new swimwear pieces are crafted using eco-nylon fabrication.

The swimwear is available from June 10 on Miaou’s website as well as various retail partners.