Mic presents future of denim to students at Jean School in Amsterdam

The Mic spa team was invited by the Jean School in Amsterdam, a school entirely dedicated to the development of denim, to share its experience and knowledge with students. On October 23, Mic presented its innovative yarn solutions to students, focusing on specific applications for the denim industry. Mic's thread has been used at the Jean School for years and is valued for its quality, performance and versatility on the iconic fabric.

The collaboration between the company and the Dutch school is a prime example of the connection between education and industry. The sharing of know-how helps to train the next generation of industry professionals.

The school has a three-year course recognised by the Dutch government and is actively supported by the international denim industry.

This initiative strengthens the bond between Mic and the Jean School. It represents a new chapter in the dialogue between education and industry, where innovation is born from the convergence of expertise, vision and shared passion, according to a statement.