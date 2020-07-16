Michael Costello launches debut swimwear collection

Luxury designer Michael Costello has launched a debut 14-style swimwear collection as an expansion to his exclusive line with Revolve.

Michael Costello, known for his sexy designs on the red carpet, as worn by the likes of Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez, has brought that sexy aesthetic to his swimwear collection featuring sheer cover-ups, asymmetrical tops, high cut bottoms, and one-pieces that double as bodysuits in bold prints and bright colours.

“When we launched Michael Costello x Revolve a few years ago, my goal was to create designer pieces that are affordable and ready to wear for women of all shapes, sizes and backgrounds,” explained Costello in a statement. “I designed hundreds of pieces based on where the MC x Revolve girl would go, what she’d do, and who she is. And now, she’s got a backyard pool too! This has been a passion project for the entire team at Revolve and MC. I hope everyone can have a little fun in the sun this summer and look cute while practising social distancing!”

Raissa Gerona, Revolve chief brand officer, added: “Michael may be known for creating iconic red carpet looks but he can truly make magic with anything he does. We launched the Michael Costello x Revolve line in 2017 to bring our customers luxurious occasion wear at an affordable price point and now we want to bring them that same offering but in another category they love. Swimwear has been such a fun next step for the brand, and I can’t think of a better way to launch it than during our virtual Revolve summer activation.”

The Michael Costello x Revolve swim range is available exclusively at Revolve.com with prices ranging from 87-196 pounds and sizes running from XXS-XL.

Images: courtesy of Revolve