Michael Kors brings Italian air to New York Fashion Week

Fashion designer Michael Kors brought an Italian air to New York Fashion Week, presenting his Spring/Summer 2025 collection Tuesday as the brand remains embroiled in a legal battle with competition authorities.

The show at a Manhattan cultural space followed the start of hearings in New York this week over the US antitrust agency seeking to block a merger between Michael Kors' parent company, Capri, and Tapestry, whose brands include Kate Spade.

Well away from the US Federal Trade Commission case, Michael Kors sought to celebrate 35 years collaborating with Italian artisans through a setting of volcanic rocks reminiscent of the country's southern islands.

Flowers dominated the catwalk, whether printed or more often hand embroidered, adorning a denim blue skirt, a short-sleeve sweater, or a crinkled dress with a belt hanging to one side.

A trench coat was also worn crumpled, paired with white shorts and a wide-brimmed hat.

The US designer boasted a "rustic" collection with "glamour", using "artisanal textures" such as raffia or lace on leather.

Michael Kors said he drew inspiration from the "dark romanticism" of the Netflix series "Ripley", which is based on the celebrated novel by Patricia Highsmith -- "The Talented Mr. Ripley" -- to design low-cut shirts worn in a feminine way.

He also said he was inspired by the "warmth and sensuality" of fashion and celebrity photographer Herb Ritts, who was known for his shots of Madonna including the cover of her "True Blue" album.(AFP)

Michael Kors SS25 presentation at New York fashion week Credits: Launchmetrics

