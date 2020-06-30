Michael Kors makes 35 million dollar product donation to Delivering Good

Luxury US fashion label Michael Kors has announced it is making a 35 million dollar product donation to Delivering Good, a New York-based non-profit organization helping those affected by poverty and disasters worldwide.

The products will be distributed to Delivering Good’s network of local agencies across the US serving hard-hit areas including New York City, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Los Angeles, Texas and Orlando.

“I’ve always believed that long-lasting change needs to happen at both the local and national level,” Michael Kors, chief creative officer of his namesake brand, said in a statement. “With Delivering Good, we’re able to donate our product and know that it will be provided to the local communities and organizations throughout the country that need it most. If we have learned anything during these trying times, it’s that when you are able to help, you should.”

Lisa Gurwitch, president and CEO of Delivering Good added: “The donation of Michael Kors product will provide hope, dignity and self-esteem to families and individuals facing the financial challenges that come in a crisis. Our community partners will be distributing the merchandise to people in need as they also provide services for more stable living environments.”