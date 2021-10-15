Michael Kors partners with CWF Group to enter childrenswear market

American designer brand Michael Kors is entering the childrenswear market. The Capri Holdings-operated company has partnered with French group Children Worldwide Fashion (CWF) to license kid’s apparel. Michael Kors already produces children’s footwear under license with the US-based Synclaire brands.

CWF is a global leader in luxury childrenswear, managing the ranges for brands including Boss, Givenchy, Marc Jacobs, Zadig & Voltaire and Chloé. CWF also further operates the multi-brand store chain Kids Around and is forecasting an annual turnover of 260 million euros this year, an uptick compared to 210 million euros in 2020.

With the introduction of childrenswear, the New York brand will be present in all market segments, reported Italy’s MF Fashion. With the signing of the international license agreement with Michael Kors, CWF increases the number of partnerships active in the luxury sector.

According to Statista, the global kid’s apparel market is forecast to reach a value of 239 billion dollars by 2023.