Michael Michael Kors collaborates with 007 film franchise

Michael Kors is continuing his relationship with the 007 film franchise with the launch of an 11-piece Michael Michael Kors capsule collection of limited-edition, co-branded products.

Last month Michael Kors launched a limited-edition bag capsule collection to celebrate the new James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’ featuring the Michael Kors Collection Bancroft satchel , the bag Moneypenny, played by Naomie Harris can be seen carrying in the film.

The new MMK x 007 collection is inspired by the “glamour and adventure synonymous with both the Bond enterprise and the Michael Kors brand,” and features a sleek black and metallic colour palette, including an exclusive, all-new black and gold Michael Kors signature logo print.

Image: courtesy of Michael Kors

The 11-piece capsule aims to evoke the glamour of the Bond world and includes handbags, luggage, swimwear and footwear.

Highlights include a graphic cropped T-shirt emblazoned with the phrase Agent 007, alongside two swimwear options, a belted long-sleeve suit and a revealing one-piece featuring a subtle MMK x 007 logo on the back.

Image: courtesy of Michael Kors

There is also a Bond Signature print suitcase and Beck Weekender bag, an all-over Signature logo Kippy slide, a SoHo shoulder bag and Slater crossbody, as well as 007 luggage tags.

The MMK x 007 capsule will be sold globally at Michael Kors stores and online at michaelkors.com, as well as the 007.com website.

