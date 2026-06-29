Michael Rider brings volume and movement to Celine

Paris - Voluminous trousers and cape-like gabardine coats brought volume and movement to Michael Rider's first major menswear show for Celine on Sunday, the final day of Paris Fashion Week.

It was the first time the American designer had appeared on the official Parisian menswear show schedule since his appointment as artistic director of the famous French label in late 2024.

Sarouel trousers and loose gabardine coats

For this spring/summer 2027 collection, Rider opted for the fluidity of sarouel trousers in summer colours like turquoise, coral or white, paired with matching jackets and tops. He also featured loose gabardine coats in soft, light shades.

“Summer offers the opportunity to visit new places or return to places you have been to your whole life. It is about spending as much time as possible outdoors and letting go,” the designer explained in his show notes.

Rider also designed more fitted looks, with trousers tapered at the ankle and waisted trench coats. Some models also wore sash belts in azure, lilac or fuchsia.

“Hard and tender, soft and strong,” Rider stated, summarising the key themes of the show. The event was attended by guests including American actor Oscar Isaac and Kim Tae-hyung, the singer from the K-pop group BTS. Due to the heatwave, the show was relocated to an indoor venue at the last minute.

Michael Rider succeeded the highly influential Hedi Slimane at the helm of Celine, a brand founded in 1945 and currently owned by luxury giant LVMH.

The designer, who has worked for Balenciaga and Polo Ralph Lauren, was already very familiar with Celine. He had previously served as its design director during Phoebe Philo's tenure between 2008 and 2018.

Paris Fashion Week concludes on Sunday, after a week marked by scorching temperatures in the capital and across much of the country.

CELINE Men's Spring/Summer 2027 Collection finale Credits: CELINE