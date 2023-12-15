Michelle Yeoh, Beyonce and Pharrell Williams named most stylish people of 2023

A total of 71 names made it onto the New York Times' Most Stylish People of 2023 list, which utilises the media outlet's own search engine to determine such individuals. The order of the list is not set in place and therefore can be interpreted how the reader wishes. At FashionUnited, we have highlighted those we believe have made a particular mark on fashion news this year.

Michelle Yeoh was the recipient of the 2023 Oscar for Best Actress for her role in the film 'Everything Everywhere All At Once'. An award she received while sporting a grass-green dress by Balenciaga, a brand for which she is an ambassador. The occasion, alongside the fashion house's recent LA show, was proof, if any was needed, that the issue of 'Balenciagate' has seen its page turn in the US.

Michelle Yeoh wearing De Beers and Carolina Herrera at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards. Credits: De Beers Group.

During her mammoth Renaissance World Tour, Beyonce celebrated haute couture, starting with a collection designed alongside Olivier Rousteing for Balmain. She also wore a graphic jumpsuit adorned with Swarovski crystals by Alexander McQueen; a silver Courrèges bodysuit; a showstopping catsuit by Loewe; and a monumental silver Coperni cape, which appeared on the cover of her latest album, where she can be seen riding a mirrored horse.

This year was the year the world got to see what was to come for Louis Vuitton, following the passing of its former creative director Virgil Abloh. In his place stepped rapper, musician and fashion muse Pharrell Williams, who went on to organise a series of mega-shows for the French fashion brand, namely that of an event that took over Paris' Pont Neuf and played host to an impressive guestlist of A-list stars.

Beyoncé wore custom Louis Vuitton by Men’s Creative Director Pharrell Williams for the Detroit concert of the RENAISSANCE world tour. Credits: © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved

Rapper Doja Cat made it to the list for her eye-catching appearance at the most recent Met Gala, where she took to the museum's red carpet sporting an Oscar de la Renta gown that was a literal nod to Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette.

Others that made the list included Britain's Phoebe Philo, who has made a meteoric return to the fashion world; South Korean members of the K-Pop group NewJeans (Hyein, Hanni, Minji, Haerin and Danielle), who are particularly popular with luxury brands (including LVMH) looking to appeal to the South East Asian market; King Charles, who took the throne in the UK; and Pope Francis, who broke the internet dressed in a white down jacket thanks to the magic of artificial intelligence (AI), the new technology that also caused a buzz in 2023.