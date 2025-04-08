Milan Design Week: Under Armour unveils regenerative sportswear with Unless

Sportswear giant Under Armour has taken to Milan Design Week with an immersive experience in which it has unveiled a “regenerative” sportswear collection made alongside “all-plant” fashion brand, Unless.

From April 8 to 10, the two labels are hosting their joint immersive experience as part of the design week’s Fuorisalone schedule. Here, they intend to show the regenerative cycle of “plant-powered innovation”, essentially taking viewers on a journey from plant to sportswear to compost, and back again.

The collection shown during the event, the first of collaboration between the duo, consists of hoodies, T-shirts and shorts for both women, men and unisex. With these pieces, Under Armour and Unless say they “aim to demonstrate that innovation and responsibility can coexist by utilising plant-based, fully regenerative materials to redefine how premium sportswear products are created and safely returned to the earth at the end of their life cycle”.

Commenting on the process, Under Armour’s brand president, Eric Liedtke, said: "By using only plant-based materials; this regenerative sportswear collection is designed to decompose rather than pollute – representing a revolutionary advancement in reimagining the future of product creation in our industry, with an innovative commitment that honours both athletes and the planet."