Milan Fashion Week: 6 things to know about the SS22 season

With Milan Fashion Week just a week away - it’ll be held from September 21 to 27 - FashionUnited sums up everything you need to keep an eye on as well as the shows and events worth looking at this season.

A majority of physical shows

Physical events and shows are back in full swing: Milan Fashion Week will host more than 170 appointments in just a week, with 125 of them organised in-person. As far as shows are concerned, 42 out of the 65 planned will be held physically by both new labels and established brands. Many have confirmed their presence, chief among them Max Mara, Etro, Salvatore Ferragamo, Versace, Prada, Fendi and Missoni. However, guests will be able to attend only if they meet Italy’s “Green Pass” criteria, a national system that gives access to indoor venues.

A return to the calendar for some…

An array of brands is coming back to Milan Fashion Week - all of them set to organise physical events. Roberto Cavalli will host its show on September 22 with Fausto Puglisi at the helm for the second season and Boss will do the same on the following day. Finally, Moncler will return with a Milanese catwalk on September 25.

… a first show in Milan for others

Some other brands are making their debut at Milan Fashion Week this season. MM6 Maison Margiela will begin on September 23, young Italian label Vitelli will follow suit on the 24th while Chinese womenswear brand Hui will wrap up the season on the 26th. A few brands are also new to the official calendar: Colville, Traffico, Roberto di Stefano and Andreadamo are among the ones to make a first entrance.

Emporio Armani

Armani exhibition to be held

Armani will host an event at its Silos exhibition venue on September 23, unveiling the preview of the brand’s exhibit “The Way We Are.” It’ll celebrate the 40th anniversary of the creation of Emporio Armani and pay tribute to the Italian brand’s heritage with a range of exclusive content and visuals to see.

Moschino, Bottega Veneta and Gucci to present off schedule

While many are returning to Milan, some established brands are shying away from the Milan schedule - at least for a season. Moschino showed its collection in New York last week and Bottega Veneta will host its runway show in Detroit on October 21. On the other hand, Gucci has chosen to present its collection in Los Angeles on November 2, as the house is the sponsor of the LACMA Art+Film Gala that’ll take place the same week. However, the brand will still be present in Milan this season with its “Vault” event on September 25.

Digital formats still going strong

Several brands have chosen to proceed with digital presentations and shows for one more season, hosting virtual events throughout the week. Key labels including Philippe Plein, Antonio Marras, Dsquared2 and Emilio Pucci are set to showcase online their latest collections, moving towards an era of digital fashion weeks.