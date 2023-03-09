Milan Fashion Week FW23: 4 key trends

Milan Fashion Week for fw23 ran from February 21 to February 27. Strong trends emerged during the week including tartan and plaid, tuxedo looks, fur and faux fur and body-con sheer looks.

Checking In

For the past few seasons there has been an emphasis on using tartan and plaid fabrics with the fw23 season in Milan being no exception.

Daniela Gregis #51

Image: Daniela Gregis fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

The designer showed a full-skirted dress and a long coat in red and black checks. A black wool hat, crochet bag and ballet flats accessorized the look.

Etro #3

Image: Etro fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Marco De Vincenzo showed an oversized multi-colored tartan shawl over a lilac dress with a brown wool fringed hem and thigh high blue platform boots.

Antonio Marras #68

Image: Antonio Marras fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

The designer embellished a black tuxedo jacket with an attached shawl in a Stewart tartan. It was shown over a long skirt constructed with strips of tartan and black sequins. Tartan platforms with ankle straps completed the look.

Smoking hot

Yves Saint Laurent famously coined the phrase ‘Le Smoking’ to describe tuxedo looks. Milanese designers showed a variety of tuxedo looks.

Elisabetta Franchi #6

Image: Elisabetta Franchi fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A black double-breasted tuxedo jacket over a sequined mini-skirt, lace hosiery, platforms and a minaudiere clutch.

Ermanno Scervino #47

Image: Ermanno Scervino fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

The designer showed a black double-breasted full length velvet coat with satin lapels and a nipped-in waist. A simple pointed toe black pump completed the look.

Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini #4

Image: Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A black coat dress with a hidden placket was shown over a white flounced neck chiffon blouse. Accessories included shiny croc thigh high boots and a rose on a wristband.

A bit of fluff

Faux fur has almost completely replaced the real thing in the world of fashion. It can be made from many resources including plant-based fabrics. Milanese designers showed a variety of coats in various types of fur and faux fur. They came in a variety of colors, many in red.

Bally #7

Image: Bally fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Rhuigi Villaseñor showed a short red coat with medium length fur. A logo belt cinched the waist. Accessories included a silk scarf at the neck and high red patent shoes.

Alberta Ferretti #25

Image: Alberta Ferretti fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

The veteran designer showed a long red fur coat with wide lapels over a red satin blouse with a pussy bow and black leather pants.

MSGM #39

Image: MSGM fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Massimo Giorgetti ended his show with a dramatic looking long red fur coat with a wide lapel and matching hat. Silver slippers completed the look.

At a stretch

Several designers showed sheer body-con dresses in sheer and semi sheer layers.

Ferragamo #49

Image: Ferragamo fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Maximilian Davis showed a bright yellow dress in semi-sheer fabric with an asymmetric neckline and a shirred body with drawstrings.

Missoni #40

Image: Missoni fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

From Filippo Grazioli, a lime green sheer turtleneck dress with cutouts at the waist, and drawstrings to create shirring, was shown over a grey and black print layer with matching stockings.

Gucci #48

Image: Gucci fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A sheer dress in nude and green layers with an asymmetric neckline. Accessories included a bag in gold and silver mesh, mismatched earrings, lilac fishnet hose, black mules and wrap-around glasses.