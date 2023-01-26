Milan Fashion Week set to host 56 physical shows

Following a jam-packed Milan Men’s Fashion Week, the Italian fashion capital is preparing itself for the womenswear season, with a preliminarily schedule that is set to be just as star-studded and brimming with big names.

Milan Fashion Week Women’s Collections will take place between February 22 to 27, in locations across the city, where 56 physical shows are to be held alongside five digital shows.

The event will kick off with a digital presentation by We Are Made In Italy, a collective dedicated to promoting an inclusive Italian fashion industry, which will promptly be followed by a physical runway by sportswear brand Iceberg Since 1974.

Among the schedule is Japanese designer Tomo Koizumi, who will be making his Milan Fashion Week debut with support from Dolce & Gabbana in a show on the Sunday set for 11:30 am.

Another first timer is Florence-based brand Avavav, which has joined the line up with a digital fashion show on the final day, alongside the likes of Münn, Husky and Laura Biagiotti.

While most brands will be taking to the event to display solely womenswear, a selection will be showing both women’s and men’s collections together. This includes Diesel, MM6 Maison Margiela, Sunnei, Ferragamo and Philipp Plein.

Additionally, Emporio Armani and Giorgio Armani are set to host two shows each, both within an hour of one another.

The final fashion show calendar will be presented during a press conference for the Milan Fashion Week Women’s Collection on February 8.