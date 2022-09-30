Milan Fashion Week SS23 - top three style trends

Milan Fashion Week was filled with a sort of joyous excitement. There was plenty to celebrate, with the complete return to in-person shows filled with celebrities, including Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian, Kate Moss and Carla Bruni. Avante garde looks were supplied by visiting British designer Matty Bovan and a stand out collection came from Bottega Veneta. There were also several significant style trends. Layered looks were prevalent, especially on slip dresses. Many designers showed monochromatic looks and a ‘space age’ techno white look stood out. After last year’s preponderance of mini skirts and short shorts, forties style pencil style skirts and dresses made a refreshing comeback.

The Layered Slip

Image: Courtesy Diesel SS23

In addition to Diesel’s denim heavy collection, designer Glenn Martens showed some other on-trend looks. Case in point, a lace trimmed slip dress in a placed print daisy print on a black background. Patent orange boots and a hand held satchel completed the look. At Sportmax, an asymmetric slip dress in lime green satin with mauve and blue lace trims.

Image: Courtesy Fendi SS23

Fendi showed a two layered slip dress with a transparent layer decorated with a bright floral over an orange underslip.

Image: Courtesy DSquared2 SS23

At DSquared2, a one-shouldered slip in mixed prints over layers of transparency looked fresh.

Techno White

At Genny, Sara Cavazza Facchini showed several styles in bright white technical fabrics. Look 48 was a bright white body con halter-neck jumpsuit with striated detailing across the bust.

Image: Courtesy Genny SS23

At the Japanese label, Onitsuka Tiger, a whole segment of the show was rendered in a bright white. Look 2 was a tank top over a cargo pocket mini skirt with ruched ties at the hem.

Image: Courtesy Anteprima SS23

Izumi Ogino, Anteprima’s creative director, showed several looks in bright white, including a boxy jacket and matching flap front skirt with a cropped ribbed top. At Ferragamo, a tank top and skinny fit leggings were accessorized with an oversized crossbody bag

The Midi Length

Image: Courtesy Prada SS23

A ‘grown up’ approach to fashion courtesy of Miuccia Prada and her design partner, Raf Simons. A mid calf pencil silhouette was prevalent on the Prada runway.

Image: Courtesy Missoni SS23

At Missoni, new creative director Filippo Grazioli favored a body-con silhouette in various lengths. For look 28 he showed a mid length dress in a red and white optical print.

Image: Courtesy Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini SS23

At Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, the designer was inspired by two iconic designers of the past, Giorgio di Sant’Angelo and Romeo Gigli. The result was a collection of slender silhouettes, enhancing the body. Look 11 was a mid-length dress in a stretch fabric with a Toile de Jouy print.

Image: Courtesy Max Mara SS23

At Max Mara, for look 17, Ian Griffiths showed three pieces in navy that included a mid length skirt.