Milan Fashion Week unveils jam-packed line-up

For the autumn/winter 2022 season, the Milan Fashion Week Women’s Collection is set to return with a schedule of 169 appointments, 67 physical fashion shows (eight of which will be digital), 69 presentations, eight appointment presentations and nine events.

The event is to be held from February 22 to 28, boasting a strong line-up of emerging, returning and big-name brands preparing to present their upcoming collections.

Returning brands and new names

Bottega Veneta, Diesel, Trussardi and Plein Sport will all be returning to the calendar for this season. It will also mark the return of Gucci, which, for the past few seasons, has hosted various events outside the typical fashion week schedule, such as its star-studded and theatrical Hollywood Love Parade.

A cohort of fresh names have additionally been introduced to the runway schedule, each presenting for the first time at Milan Fashion Week. AC9, Ambush, Andreadamo, Aniye Records, Cormio, Ferrari, Hans Kjøbenhavn, Husky, Palm Angels and Tokyo James are among those making their Milan debut, while many other newly launched brands will take to the presentation schedule. The Italian event will welcome the likes of Miss Sohee, which is supported by Dolce&Gabbana, Balestra, Andrea Incontri and Edoardo, also each featured for the first time.

Special events to look out for

Alongside the presentation and runway overload, this fashion week will also be home to a number of hybrid events set to highlight both new designers and established names.

Presented by White Milano and System Preferences, the ‘Beyond the Norm’ exhibition and art performances will run next to the fashion week schedule at the Mudec Museum, while the event ‘Bvlgari B.zero1 Avrora Awards’, celebrating women and organised by Bulgari and Vogue Italia, is scheduled for February 27.

The Fashion Hub, which will be inaugurated on February 22, is also set to host a packed schedule of activations supporting a young, diverse and sustainable range of designers. Located in the ADI Design Museum, the event will include the We Are Made in Italy project, exhibiting five BIPOC designers, The Designers for Ethical Fashion project, dedicated to ethical and social fashion, five eco-forward brands for the Designers for the Plant project and the seventh edition of Budapest Select, promoting emerging Hungarian creators.

Young talents and emerging designers

For this season, the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana (CNMI) has said, in a release, it is looking to “give even more room to the topic of promoting emerging talents”. A set of initiatives by the organisation aim to do just that, giving way to a new generation of Italian and international designers.

Philanthropic community organisation Camera Moda Fashion Trust will be launching a contest for independent brands, offering financial support, business mentoring and tutoring to selected recipients. Additionally, a photography platform launched by CNMI and Vogue Italia also looks to aid models, designers and photographers through an offline activation that will see five creators’ works displayed throughout the city.