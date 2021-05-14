Milan Men’s Fashion Week to return in June

The organizer of Milan Fashion Week, Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana (CNMI), has confirmed that the men’s collection will include physical shows this June.

The 2021 edition of Milan Men’s Fashion Week will run from June 18-22 with a mixture of physical and digital events. The announcement came following a decision by the Italian government to allow events and fairs in-person from June 15.

A note from the CNMI said: “We are looking forward to a Fashion Week that will include both digital and physical events with an audience.”

Some of the designers that will showcase their collections include LES HOMMES, Prada, Tod’s, and Fendi.

Milan Men’s Fashion Week will also coincide with other fashion weeks as per an international agreement.

Paris Fashion Week recently announced physical shows would take place from 22-27 June, as France gradually relaxes Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. As for London Fashion Week, collections will be presented via a digital-only platform from June 12.

On April 26, Italy started to ease Covid-19 restrictions as the country experienced lower infection rates and accelerated vaccine efforts. While a night curfew is still in place, a number of entertainment facilities are now open, retail shopping is allowed on weekends and terraces are open for lunch and dinner in yellow zones.