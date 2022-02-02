Milan menswear fall/winter 2022 must have items for buyers

It was touch and go whether or not the Milan Fall/Winter 2022 menswear shows would take place at all when news hit in December '21 that the omicron variant was on the rise. In the end, the show did go on, taking place January 15-17 2022, mostly 'in-person' before carefully selected audiences.

Overall, Milan designers showed an eclectic mix of tech gear and comfort dressing countered by a return to dressing up. Amongst the hundreds of looks were the showstoppers that will go on to define the FW22 season.

Here are the five must-have items from Milan.

1. Prada's tailored overcoat

Prada ss22/Catwalk Pictures

It was a strong season for outerwear in general, but amongst all of the puffers, capes and shearlings, it was Prada's tailored overcoat that resonated. The genius design pairing of Miucca Prada and Raf Simons showed them in a variety of fabrics including mohair and leather. Details varied, some were belted and some were trimmed with tech mohair.

The coats were generally longer in length, fitted at the waist and with strong statement shoulders. Actors Jeff Goldblum and Kyle MacLachlan caused a commotion when they walked the show wearing different versions of the overcoat.

2. Etro's intarsia sweater

Etro fw2022/Catwalk Pictures

Embracing the idea of a more dressed up version of comfort gear, many of the Milan collections included heavy gauge statement sweaters. There were several eye-catching numbers at Dsquared2, Missoni, Fendi and Zegna. However, the real show-stopper was Etro's wolf intarsia knit sweater which referenced the brand’s support of an Italian WWF conservation project.

3. Fendi's crossbody bag

Fendi fw2022/Catwalk Pictures

Venturini Fendi showed 'Baguette' style cross-body bags in the same fabric as the clothes. "Almost an extension of the garments," explained the designer. Many of the bags were accessorized with the brand’s first wallet for crypto currency, rendered in metal versions of both the O’Lock motif and the Baguette design. These were the result of a collaboration between Fendi and Ledger, the crypto/NFT hardware wallet manufacturer.

4. 1017 Alyx 9SM's cargo pants and Mono shoe

1017 Alyx 9SMCatwalk Pictures

Matthew Williams’ brand 1017 Alyx 9SM was arguably the second most buzzed about collection after Prada's. Among the many covetable styles were relaxed cargo pants in a variety of fabrics. Williams also showed the latest iteration of the Mono shoe, a single, seamless piece of molded EVA foam, given a matte or wet-look black finish.

5. Jordan Luca's oversized faux fur bomber jacket

JordanLuca fw2022/Catwalk Pictures

It was Jordan Bowen and Luca Marchetto’s first show in Milan for JordanLuca fw22, and was another hot ticket during Milan Fashion Week. Among the very strong outerwear pieces was a show-stopping oversized bomber jacket in faux fur. The design duo teamed the jacket with their signature overlong flared pants.