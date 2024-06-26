Milan Menswear Week SS25: The Revamped Preppy Look

Billionaire by Philipp Plein

The ‘preppy’ prediction for the SS25 womenswear collections was fully realized for menswear during Milan’s Fashion Week. Several of the major designers were clearly influenced by the current obsession with #ralphcore and the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris. The runways were teeming with soft linen shorts suits, knit polos and striped sweaters, in a color palette ranging from white and cream to neutrals and brights. Fendi celebrated its one hundredth year with a new house crest and a nod towards British club sports such as cricket and rugby. At MSGM, Massimo Giorgetti marked 15 years of business with a collection inspired by a childhood spent in a seaside town. This included marine references such as striped sweaters and tee-shirts, sailor pants and bucket hats. Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada added an extra dimension to their preppy looks with trompe l'oeil details (painted-on belts) and optical illusions (single garments that appeared to be layers). Here are ten runway looks from MFW SS25 that hit the right preppy note.Look 3: a white two-button jacket with matching cuffed shorts and a white three-button knit polo, accessorized by white sneakers, long socks and a gold medallion.Look 25: a cream crew-neck patterned sweater over a printed shirt and cream-colored linen shorts. The look was accessorized with a bucket hat, heathered ribbed socks, brown sandals and a canvas and leather carryall.Look 23: a three-button knit polo shirt in diagonal brown, white and black stripes and black cuffed pants. Accessories included a black leather clutch and belt, lizard print lace-ups and black sunglasses.Look 11: a cotton jumpsuit in a white and blue ticking stripe, with a crossbody bag, round sunglasses and brown sandals.Look 43: a short sleeved three-button knit polo top in beige and tan stripes with a yellow collar and a crest. Two layered chinos, a button-down khaki shirt, a plaid tie, a cricket cap in yellow, khaki, black and tan color-blocks and canvas sneakers.Look 32: a white jacket with two tortoiseshell buttons and matching knee-length shorts, a mint-green shirt, tie and socks and patent round toe lace-ups.Look 38: a crew-neck sweater in yellow, white and black stripes, with a turquoise ribbed waist, and baggy chinos. Accessories included canvas sneakers, a black and white print neckerchief and black shield sunglasses.Look 33: a cream-colored knit sweater over a white tee-shirt and double-layered knee-length shorts, cream socks and black shoes.Look 39: a bright yellow shirt and pants with hot pink zips under a dark green v-necked sweater, a brown suede carry-all and brown monk shoes.Look 41: a cream canvas jacket, shown over a cream-colored loose knit sweater and cream pants, accessorized by aviator sunglasses, an oversized shoulder bag and grey loafers.