Milan's 10 Corso Como to host first Viktor&Rolf exhibition in Italy

Milan concept store and gallery 10 Corso Como is to host Viktor&Rolf. Spectrum, the first solo exhibition in Italy dedicated to the Dutch design duo Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren. The show runs from 25 September to 22 November 2026 at the gallery on the street from which the store takes its name, in central Milan, with free admission.

The exhibition will showcase twenty haute couture looks spanning more than three decades of design, presented in pairs rather than chronological order – a structure that mirrors the duo's design ethos and research method, both of which are rooted in duality. Viktor&Rolf have frequently explored contrast: radical social disorder set against safe beauty ('meme' slogans on tulle gowns for spring 2019 couture), or classical elegance thrown off-balance (the 2023 collection, titled Late Stage Capitalism Waltz, featured tulle ballgowns rotated sideways and upside down). The Milan setup draws on this interplay of opposing, performative concepts.

Curated by Alessio de Navasques, Professor of Fashion Archives at Sapienza University of Rome, the show was created specifically for the gallery space by the Viktor&Rolf maison. It was initiated by Tiziana Fausti, who acquired 10 Corso Como in September 2020, as a special project marking the store's 35th anniversary and her vision for the design institution as a 'laboratory' dedicated to contemporary language.

Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren founded their couture house in Paris in 1993, shortly after graduating from the design academy in Arnhem, now ArtEZ. Known for merging haute couture with contemporary art and performance, their work is held in the permanent collections of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Victoria and Albert Museum, and the Kyoto Costume Institute.

The exhibition follows 10 Corso Como's 2024 show Yohji Yamamoto. Letter to the Future, which drew more than 20,000 visitors over its two-month run.

The Dutch design duo Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren. Credits: Courtesy of 10 Corso Como