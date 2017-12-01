Miley Cyrus teases Converse collaboration

Singer Miley Cyrus has teased her 73 million followers on Instagram with her first Converse collaboration collection.

Cyrus shared four different samples, which feature different ankle styles and patterns and an MC smiley face logo, three of which have rubber-glitter soles, while the fourth had a black and white paisley pattern sole.

In the first Instagram, showing a platform low top with a silver glitter sole and pastel pink upper, Cyrus said: “Look what I got!!!!!! The very 1st sample of my collection with @converse !!!! I'm in loooooooooooooooove!!!!!!!!! They r even cuter in person BTW! BB pink glitter staxxxx!”

Neither the singer or footwear brand revealed a release date, just that they are “coming soon”. It isn’t however a surprise that they’ve worked together, the singer was the face of Converse's 'Yes to All' campaign, which celebrated LGBTQ pride in June.

