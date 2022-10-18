Millie Bobby Brown adds fashion to beauty brand with About You collab

British actress Millie Bobby Brown has revealed an expansion to her beauty brand, ‘Florence by Mills’, in the form of a new collection made alongside European fashion retailer, About You.

The 76 piece line will feature exclusively on the e-tailer’s site, and includes a range of everyday styles that a press release said were designed with a “conscious approach”.

Brown, who is known for her role as ‘Eleven’ in Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’, launched her beauty offering in 2019, initially debuting with skincare essentials and colour cosmetics.

Since her rise into stardom, the 18-year-old has gained particular notoriety within Gen Z, who connect with her through various social media platforms.

It is this factor that About You is counting on for this new launch, with Julian Jansen, director content at the company, stating: “For About You it is strategically important to collaborate with ‘Florence by Mills’ and its founder Millie Bobby Brown, as it is truly a brand created by a Gen Z for Gen Z.

“In the long term, we want to build one of the biggest Gen Z fashion brands in Europe together.”

The German retailer has increasingly relied on celebrity-backing to achieve this goal, with recent partnerships also including the likes of Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner.

Brown’s About You collection will be available from October 19 in all of the company’s 26 European e-commerce stores.